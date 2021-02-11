Sunday Igboho names spokesman, says he won’t grant interviews again

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


News
By Olumide

Popular Yoruba activist, Sunday Adeyemo better known as Sunday Igboho in a latest statement has said he wouldn’t grant interviews again

He made this known while refuting trending reports of civil war attributed to him.

Igboho denied calling for any civil war in the interview he granted, The Nation reports.

Herdsmen: We didn’t seek Sunday Igboho’s help, says Ogun

Sunday Igboho Arrives Ogun To ‘Evict Criminal Herdsmen’

He said: “This fight is not about civil war, it is about the killer herdsmen who are killing are people.”

Igboho, in the short viral video, also introduced his spokesman, Olayomi Koiki, to speak on his behalf henceforth.

He said: “I have been seeing fake news flying here and there, some said I’m not scared of civil war, any news that you see henceforth that is not from Koiki don’t believe it.

“Anything Koiki says about me is true because we sleep and wake up together every day.”

