Watch as heavily pregnant Nigerian lady drags man on streets of Europe for allegedly impregnating her (Video)

A video has gone viral on social media with a heavily pregnant Nigerian woman spotted on the streets of Europe, dragging a man for allegedly impregnating her.

Despite her staunch conviction that he is the father of the unborn child, the man strongly denied.

The unidentified woman could be seen arguing with the young man in public that he is responsible for her pregnancy.

A third party present at the scene also chips in, advising the man to accept responsibility.

He went on to threaten to call the police, as he claimed to have seen strange male trousers and underwear in his house, which is why he won’t be accepting the baby.

See video below;