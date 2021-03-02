Another Wahala Loading – Davido reacts as US singer, Enisa flies to meet him

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Olumide

DMW boss and top-rated Nigerian singer, Davido has reacted to a post  by  singer Enisa after she revealed that she was flying to Atlanta to meet with him.

Enisa made this known via her social media page while Davido hinted that another issue might just be brewing already.

Enisa took to her Twitter account on Monday, March 1, 2021 to inform fans that she’s flying out to Atlanta to meet the DMW boss for the video shoot of Love Cycle remix.

”On my way to Atlanta Finally going to shoot Movie camera the “Love Cycle (Remix)” music video with @davido tomorrow,” she wrote.

Reacting to her post, the FEM hitmaker wrote;

”Another Wahala loading”

This is coming amidst rumour that Davido  is  embroiled in a relationship after he was spotted stepping out with Instagram model, Mya Yafai.

See his post below:

