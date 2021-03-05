Burna Boy’s Twice as Tall is winning the Grammy – Kemi Olunloyo drops ‘hint’

Popular Nigerian investigative journalist has revealed what will be the out of this year Grammy Award for. Nigerian international act, Burna Boy.

Kemi Olunloyo in a recent statement stressed that Burna Boy will win the Grammy with his Twice as Tall album having failed to win the award last year.

The investigative journalist went on to drop a hint to affirm her certainty on Burna Boy winning.

According to Kemi Olunloyo, whoever performs wins the trophy.

”Just to let everyone know. I was a member of the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences CARAS and was a judge a few times on the Canadian Grammys

@TheJUNOAwards

. Burna’s Twice as Tall is winning the US Grammy. Whoever performs wins the trophy. I know the system well,” she said.

Just to let everyone know. I was a member of the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences CARAS and was a judge a few times on the Canadian Grammys @TheJUNOAwards. Burna’s Twice as Tall is winning the US Grammy. Whoever performs wins the trophy. I know the system well. — Nigerian Journalist Dr Kemi Olunloyo🇳🇬 (@KemiOlunloyo) March 4, 2021

Burna Boy is expected to perform at this year’s Grammy award.