Davido’s Elder Brother Adewale Releases New Photos Of His Baby

The brother of Popular Nigeria musician, David Adeleke who is popularly known as Davido has taken to his official social media page to share pictures of his baby, the brother of the popular musician announced the arrival of his baby on social media few months ago and some of his followers wished him well with some lovely compliments and prayers.

Adewale Adeleke is the former chairman of H. K. N, he once talked about how his life has changed positively since he got married his wife, according to the words of Adewale Adeleke, said he didn’t fully understand what it means when it is said that he who finds a wife finds a good thing till he got himself married, it seems both of them are enjoying their marriage and they are blessed with a child, though, they didn’ t reveal the gender of the child when they announced his arrival on social media a few months ago but the recent pictures of the child that was posted by Adewale Adeleke on social media look so cute. Below is the cute pictures posted by Adewale Adeleke