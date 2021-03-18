I played a Taxi Driver in another Hollywood movie – Davido reveals (Video)

It looks like Nigerian international singer and DMW boss, David Adeleke Davido may be getting more roles in Hollywood movies in future.

Recall that the DMW record label owner featured in popular Hollywood movie, ‘Coming to America,’ well he has announced in a statement that he has gotten another role in a new American movie.

He disclosed he got the role to play a Taxi driver in the movie.

Davido also revealed that the producers of the new movie he featured on are the same as the ones who shot the film tilted, ‘Blood Diamonds”.

He made this known during a recent interview where he spoke about his life experience and his opinion on record labels and artistes.

Watch the video below;