I started with less than 5K Dollars as a musician – Wizkid reveals (video)

Top Nigerian singer and owner of Star Boy record label, Ayodeji Balogun aka Wizkid, in a recent post, has disclosed that he started his music career with less than $5,000.

Wizkid made this public during his an interview with Tony Elumelu Foundation.

During the interview, Wizzy also shard some advised with young people as he urged them never to take no for an answer no matter what.

Never to take no for an answer. when I started, I was the youngest person making music basically. Everywhere I went to, I was pretty much the youngest person so, I just never took no for an answer and I was always determined. So that has really helped shape me into the man that I am right now. I don’t take no for an answer. If I think about anything, I go for it.”

