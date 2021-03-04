Lady who refused sex on 1st date & trekked from Ikeja to Mile 12 gets 175k (Photo)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


EntertainmentSocial Media drama
By Olumide

Earlier today a young Nigerian lady went viral on social media after she  took to popular micro-blog, Twitter to recount how she turned down sex and instead trekked from Ikeja to Mile 12 after being denied transport fare by a man  she went to visit.

Following her tweet which received massive reactions, the lady has revealed in a recent update that she has received N175,000 as consolation.

The lady identified with the username @orla_mide on Twitter in her earlier statement stated that she trekked for over 3 hours back home after she refused to open her legs on a first date.

She wrote via her Twitter handle;

”And he DMed and consoled me with 175k. Good guys are still on Twitter 3rd of March and already cashing in.”

See her post below;

 

