Lady who refused sex on 1st date & trekked from Ikeja to Mile 12 gets 175k (Photo)

Earlier today a young Nigerian lady went viral on social media after she took to popular micro-blog, Twitter to recount how she turned down sex and instead trekked from Ikeja to Mile 12 after being denied transport fare by a man she went to visit.
Following her tweet which received massive reactions, the lady has revealed in a recent update that she has received N175,000 as consolation.
The lady identified with the username @orla_mide on Twitter in her earlier statement stated that she trekked for over 3 hours back home after she refused to open her legs on a first date.
She wrote via her Twitter handle;
”And he DMed and consoled me with 175k. Good guys are still on Twitter 3rd of March and already cashing in.”
