TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Nigerians blame prophet Odumeje and actress, Rita Edochie for Ada…

Nigerian Comedienne, Ada Jesus is dead

Stubborn normally – Davido reacts to photos of Kiddwaya…

American rapper, Lil Wayne reportedly ties knot with plus-size…

My 8-Year-Old Son Fingers Me And I Enjoy It – Single Mother…

Video of Mercy Johnson playing ‘very rough’ with her…

Fans pray as actress, Kemi Afolabi opens up on her health…

I told him to use condom: Man arrested after infecting…

Reaction as actress, Chacha Eke flaunts baby bump in gorgeous new…

Amputee hawker who went viral for selling water transforms into a ‘beauty queen’ to mark 27th birthday (photos)

EntertainmentSocial Media drama
By Olumide

Recall that some weeks back, an amputee hawker identified as Mary Daniels went viral on social media after she was seen hawking pure water despite her disabilities.

Her action touched the hearts of many people and it made philanthropists to come to her aid.

In days, 14 million Naira was raised for the hardworking woman who wouldn’t let her condition hold her back.

READ ALSO

See viral video of LASTMA officer dancing while carrying out…

Breaking: Sanwoolu imposes 24hrs curfew in Lagos from 4pm…

Then, just last week, the Lagos State Government said it has taken over the welfare of the hawker who is also a single mother.

It was also revealed that the state government has provided temporary shelter for her.

As she celebrate, her 27th birthday today, she has transformed into a rare beauty in series of photoshoot to mark the day.

The transformation has got a lot of people talking on social media

See some of the photos below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Nigerians blame prophet Odumeje and actress, Rita Edochie for Ada Jesus’s…

Nigerian Comedienne, Ada Jesus is dead

Stubborn normally – Davido reacts to photos of Kiddwaya with police…

American rapper, Lil Wayne reportedly ties knot with plus-size model, Denise…

My 8-Year-Old Son Fingers Me And I Enjoy It – Single Mother Confesses

Video of Mercy Johnson playing ‘very rough’ with her children…

Fans pray as actress, Kemi Afolabi opens up on her health challenges

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Amputee hawker who went viral for selling water transforms into a ‘beauty…

Lady narrates how her sister’s friend cut off engagement with her abroad fiancé…

Pardoned thief back in jail after stealing a bottle of face lotion

Man stranded in his car after it got stuck in flood in Lagos (video)

Nigerian man gets married to beautiful Oyinbo lady in Imo State

I’m proud of the woman you’ve become – Teddy A pens birthday message to…

Etinosa comes for Nigerian men who use the Bible to demand submission from women…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More