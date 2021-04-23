Dispatch rider almost crushed by tanker while collecting money from Naira Marley (Video)

A video has gone viral on social media showing a dispatch rider, who was almost crushed by a tanker while trying to receive money from controversial singer, Naira Marley.

The video showed numerous dispatch riders were trying to collect the money from Naira Marley but while one rider was about to collect his share of the money, he, unfortunately, lost control and geared off his lane and almost got crushed by a tanker.

Fortunately for him, the tanker was not moving which was what saved his life.

Naira Marley could be seen in the video shouting at the top of his voice as he asked his driver to stop while calling on the rider to pick up his motorbike.

Watch the video below;