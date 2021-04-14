TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Ego Obaro opens up on relationship with Lagbaja, responds to…

Man Beats Pregnant Wife To Coma, Storms Hospital To Unplug Oxygen…

Reactions as actress, Nuella Njubigbo’s marriage to Tchidi…

Pornhub releases the Nigerian University students who visit their…

Home Alone Actor, Macaulay Culkin welcomes a baby boy with…

Reactions as singer Tems shows off backside in new photo

Stressed groom runs away from his wedding to rest at a friends…

Jackie Chan to donate his $350 million fortune to charity,…

Movie producer, Tchidi Chikere debunks marriage crash rumour as…

Jackie Chan to donate his $350 million fortune to charity, leaving his errant son with nothing

Entertainment
By San

Hollywood veteran, Jackie Chan has revealed he is planning on donating his $350 million fortune to charity when he passes away and will leave nothing to his only son Jaycee.

The Rush Hour star has already decided to give away half his money to charity when he dies and speaking at an awards ceremony in 2016 he said that he was not planning on leaving his son Jaycee any of the millions of dollars he has made during his film career.

‘If he is capable, he can make his own money. If he is not, then he will just be wasting my money,’ Channel NewsAsia quotes Chan as saying.

READ ALSO

Home Alone Actor, Macaulay Culkin welcomes a baby boy with…

Kim Kardashian Is Officially A Billionaire – Forbes

Chan also revealed that he wished he had signed Jaycee up to join the army when he was younger to ‘temper his character’.

In 2014,  Jaycee Chan was jailed for six months in China for a drug-related offence.  According to BBC, he was detained in Summer of 2014 after a police raid on his home. He had tested positive for marijuana and was caught with 100g of the drug. His arrest was part of a wider crackdown on drug use in China.

Rumours about the death of Chan often circulates the media space with the most recent having it that the 67-year-old actor had died of a heart attack and ‘RIP Jackie Chan’ soon began trending on Twitter.

Chan was quick to dismiss the reports though and published a statement on his Facebook page assuring his fans he was alive and well.

Commenting on the rumours, Chan said: ’I am not dead, though I am so busy that I may get worked to death.

‘I wish the media would report more on public service and charity news instead of gossip. It is of much greater value.

‘Even Will Smith was fooled and mourned my passing on the Internet.’

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Ego Obaro opens up on relationship with Lagbaja, responds to question about…

Man Beats Pregnant Wife To Coma, Storms Hospital To Unplug Oxygen Mask Until She…

Reactions as actress, Nuella Njubigbo’s marriage to Tchidi Chikere…

Pornhub releases the Nigerian University students who visit their site the most

Home Alone Actor, Macaulay Culkin welcomes a baby boy with girlfriend

Reactions as singer Tems shows off backside in new photo

Stressed groom runs away from his wedding to rest at a friends place

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Woman demands Prince Harry is arrested after claiming he promised to marry her

Pregnant Mother Of 7 Stabs Husband To Death In Delta Over Fried Chicken

BBNaija: “Block Me” – Drama as Tochi reacts after Kiddwaya asked him not to call…

Headless Bodies Uncovered Under bridge In Cross River

Jackie Chan to donate his $350 million fortune to charity, leaving his errant…

Lagos police reject N500, 000 bribe offered to them by suspects arrested with…

Toke Makinwa and household get vaccinated, she narrates her driver’s funny…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More