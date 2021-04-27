TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Drama as Davido’s fan tells Tacha never to use ‘E…

Veteran actress, Rita Edochie under fire for sharing a video of…

‘Mummy why do people laugh when they see you’ –…

Actress, Kemi Afolabi breaks down in tears because of her health…

Heard the money is more – Dorathy jokes about reapplying…

Omotunde Adebowale-David ‘Adaku’ of Jenifa’s…

BBNaija star, Mercy Eke recounts how she sold corn, fuel to…

Davido Gifts First Daughter, Imade A Customized Pendant (Photo)

Viral video show three people clad in only red wrapper seen…

Kemi Olunloyo curses anyone that calls her aunty or mummy

Social Media drama
By Olumide

Controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo in a recent statement has lashed out at those who call her mummy or aunty.

This is not the first time, Kemi Olunloyo will address her fans and followers on the issue but some of them seems not be yielding to correction.

Well, in a latest post via her official Twitter handle, the investigative journalist cursed anyone who addresses her as aunty or mummy.

READ ALSO

‘Why I’ve never been married at 56’…

God issues visas, not embassies – Kemi Olunloyo

She wrote, ”#BREAKING I made an announcement today on Facebook LIVE since some of you can’t follow simple instructions NOT to call me Aunty Kemi or Mummy Kemi on my job even annoying my children 😠
Effective today I will be addressed as:
Uncle Kemi
OR
Dr Kemi
OR
Madam KOshe added, ”Anyone who calls me Aunty or Mummy will die prematurely ”

See her post below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Drama as Davido’s fan tells Tacha never to use ‘E Choke’ slang…

Veteran actress, Rita Edochie under fire for sharing a video of late Ada Jesus

‘Mummy why do people laugh when they see you’ – Mercy…

Actress, Kemi Afolabi breaks down in tears because of her health challenges at…

Heard the money is more – Dorathy jokes about reapplying for BBNaija as…

Omotunde Adebowale-David ‘Adaku’ of Jenifa’s diary celebrates…

BBNaija star, Mercy Eke recounts how she sold corn, fuel to survive

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Kemi Olunloyo curses anyone that calls her aunty or mummy

2face’s first daughter, Ehi reacts to claims that she looks like him

Popular Yoruba actress, Biola Adebayo ties the knot with her lover (video)

Nigerians drag singer, Dencia for calling her mother useless and childish

I’m coming for you – Kiddwaya tells Dorathy, she reacts

‘It was a shoe that was too big’ – King of Elegushi, Ademola…

‘Why are you depressed’ – Rita Daniels ask daughter, Regina…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More