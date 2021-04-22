TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Laura Ikeji’s Husband Spotted Picking From Refuse Dump in…

Regina Daniels’ co-wife and Jaruma visit her in the…

Nigerians blame prophet Odumeje and actress, Rita Edochie for Ada…

Nigerian Comedienne, Ada Jesus is dead

“Please Pray For Me” – Regina Daniels Begs As…

Emanuella makes first international feature film debut in…

Stubborn normally – Davido reacts to photos of Kiddwaya…

American rapper, Lil Wayne reportedly ties knot with plus-size…

My 8-Year-Old Son Fingers Me And I Enjoy It – Single Mother…

Lady nabbed while using her baby for examination malpractice (video)

Social Media drama
By San

A yet-to-be-identified lady was filmed in a university after she was caught using her baby to commit exam malpractise.

The lady initially denied the accusation when questioned by the invigilator until she was exposed.

Her baby’s cloth was lifted to show papers containing possible answers to questions which she sellotaped to her baby’s body.

READ ALSO

Ebonyi: Man Allegedly Shot Dead By Vigilante Eleven Days To…

Man allegedly killed by Ex-girlfriend one week to his…

Watch the video below:

In related news, a single mom has cried out bitterly after her son, whom she used to indulge in s3xual activities with, was taken away from her by her mother.

Narrating her story, the lady who is in her 30s, confessed to indulging her son in some s3xual acts, hence she had no husband or man around her.

She opened up on being dumped by her baby daddy after pregnancy and since then, she has been left alone with her cute son, which she now utilizes his services.

Continue reading: My 8-Year-Old Son Fingers Me And I Enjoy It – Single Mother Confesses

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Laura Ikeji’s Husband Spotted Picking From Refuse Dump in The UK (Photos)

Regina Daniels’ co-wife and Jaruma visit her in the hospital (Video/Photo)

Nigerians blame prophet Odumeje and actress, Rita Edochie for Ada Jesus’s…

Nigerian Comedienne, Ada Jesus is dead

“Please Pray For Me” – Regina Daniels Begs As She Undergoes…

Emanuella makes first international feature film debut in Australian action…

Stubborn normally – Davido reacts to photos of Kiddwaya with police…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Lady nabbed while using her baby for examination malpractice (video)

Veteran Nollywood actor, Baba Ijesha arrested for allegedly raping a 14 year old…

Ebonyi: Man Allegedly Shot Dead By Vigilante Eleven Days To His Wedding

‘This necklace can pay person house rent for 2yrs’ – Fans…

We are supposed to be given awards for surviving Nigeria – singer, Teni

You will give account for your Instagram, Facebook – Evang Bamiloye gives reason

Mercy Johnson, Iyabo Ojo, others pen down tribute to actress, Omoni Oboli

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More