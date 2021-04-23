Rapper, OlaDips laments after he was abandoned in traffic by a woman he was trying to help

One of the shocking experience that can happen to one is to be abandoned by someone you are trying to help.

This is what happened in the case of Nigerian rapper, OlaDips.

The Nigerian singer took to social media to lament over how a woman he was trying to help dumped him in traffic.

According to Oladips in a recent update on his Instagram story, he gave the woman who he knew nothing about a lift in his car and tried to help her get to her destination although he was not going the same direction as the woman.

He revealed that while they were on their way in traffic, the woman without giving any explanation to him hopped out of his car trying to look for options and he was shocked.

However, Oladips insisted that he is still going to show kindness to people and will not let this incident discourage him because kindness is in his blood.

See hid post below;