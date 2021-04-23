TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Video of Mercy Johnson playing ‘very rough’ with her…

Reaction as actress, Chacha Eke flaunts baby bump in gorgeous new…

Mercy Johnson, Iyabo Ojo, others pen down tribute to actress,…

I told him to use condom: Man arrested after infecting…

Veteran Nollywood actor, Baba Ijesha arrested for allegedly…

Man allegedly killed by Ex-girlfriend one week to his wedding

Mixed reactions as BBNaija’s CeeC is seen kissing actor,…

Nigerian man gets married to beautiful Oyinbo lady in Imo State

FG Reacts As Body of Stowaway Is Found On Plane

Rapper, OlaDips laments after he was abandoned in traffic by a woman he was trying to help

Entertainment
By Olumide

One of the shocking experience that can happen to one is to be abandoned by someone you are trying to help.

This is what happened in the case of Nigerian rapper, OlaDips.

The Nigerian singer took to social media to lament over how a woman he was trying to help dumped him in traffic.

READ ALSO

Hilarious video of a man begging profusely as a 2021 GWagon…

Patoranking gives his sister & her husband a car as…

According to Oladips in a recent update on his Instagram story, he gave the woman who he knew nothing about a lift in his car and tried to help her get to her destination although he was not going the same direction as the woman.

He revealed that while they were on their way in traffic, the woman without giving any explanation to him hopped out of his car trying to look for options and he was shocked.

However, Oladips insisted that he is still going to show kindness to people and will not let this incident discourage him because kindness is in his blood.

See hid post below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Video of Mercy Johnson playing ‘very rough’ with her children…

Reaction as actress, Chacha Eke flaunts baby bump in gorgeous new photos

Mercy Johnson, Iyabo Ojo, others pen down tribute to actress, Omoni Oboli

I told him to use condom: Man arrested after infecting 13-year-old girlfriend…

Veteran Nollywood actor, Baba Ijesha arrested for allegedly raping a 14 year old…

Man allegedly killed by Ex-girlfriend one week to his wedding

Mixed reactions as BBNaija’s CeeC is seen kissing actor, Timini Egbuson…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Rapper, OlaDips laments after he was abandoned in traffic by a woman he was…

Dispatch rider almost crushed by tanker while collecting money from Naira Marley…

20 Prisoners To Write 2021 UTME At Ikoyi Custodial Centre

‘You have to work hard’ – Funke Akindele’s husband, JJC…

Reactions as Davido becomes the first musician to hit 20m followers in Africa

I’m making more money as solo artiste – singer Peter Okoye

Amputee hawker who went viral for selling water transforms into a ‘beauty…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More