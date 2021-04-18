Sade Adu’s transgender son, Izaak marries his girlfriend (Photos)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Olumide

Izaak Theo, who is the transgender son of British-Nigerian singer Sade Adu and his girlfriend Margie have tied the nuptial knots and became man and wife.

According to Izaak who shared photos from their wedding, he revealed that they got married on Friday April 16.

He wrote; “Mr and Mrs Adu-Watts. 04.16.21. An unforgettable day, I love you my girl. MY WIFEEEE Mrs. Adu-Watts” Margie who also shared photos from the wedding with Hawaii as the geo-location, wrote; “MY MF HUSBAND YALL”

Izaak Theo Adu had suffered from gender dysphoria for most of his adult life but decided to make a gender change in 2016.

Izaak Theo Adu has been quite vocal about how gruelling his transition has been but has been lucky to have found a sound support system in his family.

