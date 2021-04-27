We must do everything within our power to champion peace – Singer ReekadoBanks to Nigerians

Nigerian artiste, ReekadoBank has reacted to the situation of things in the country as he is of the opinion that Nigeria is on the brink of a civil war.

In a tweet via his official Twitter handle, ReekadoBank alleged that politicians are doing everything to enable a civil war because ”their schemes thrive in havoc and when there’s a divide”.

He urged Nigerians to do everything possible to champion peace.

His tweet reads

”Nigeria is on the brink of a civil war & the politicians are doing everything to enable it because their schemes thrive in havoc & when there’s a divide. As citizens, who will suffer the most from this impending disaster, we must do everything within our power to champion peace.”