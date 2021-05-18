I have never engaged in extramarital sex – Reno Omokri dismisses cheating allegation

Popular Nigerian author Reno Omokri has reacted to allegations levelled against him that he had a child outside wedlock.

Reno Omokri took to his Instagram account to reply as he dismissed the allegations.

He wrote, ”

Yesterday (Sunday, May 16, 2021), I declared my intention to convene a #HarassBuhariOutofParis peaceful protest, between Monday, May 17, 2021 and Tuesday, May 18, 2021, and this morning we woke up to a salacious and scandalous story about me, that I will not even want to repeat.

A Nigerian proverb says the bird flew at night, and the baby died in the morning.

The story is false. If you look at the platform that originally carried the story, it becomes obvious that it is being sponsored by the Presidency, to distract me from going to Paris, because they know that the Africa-France summit is an international platform and any protest will highlight the failures of General Buhari.

That platform is notorious for pro-government stories. I am not the first perceived opponent of the Buhari administration to be targeted by them, neither will I be the last. You only need to visit the site.

I have never and can never engage in premarital or extramarital sex. I abhor it. God forbid!

I am so loathe to even respond to such a malicious attack on me by the Buhari administration. And I will not be baited to talk about private family issues publicly. Suffice to say that I have never had, and will never have a child out of wedlock.

To me, it is best ignored because the devil is a known liar, and that is who has inspired those behind this story.

Nobody can break my focus. After we are done with the Paris protest, my lawyers and I will sit down to decide if and when we should sue.

Lest I forget, do you love Nigeria? Are you based in Paris? Join us for the #HarassBuhariOutOfParis peaceful protest tomorrow, 12 noon, Paris Time, at the Temporary Exhibition Centre, in front of the Eiffel Tower. Buhari can’t be globetrotting, while Nigeria is drifting. Go back and fix Nigeria!