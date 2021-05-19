Movie producer, Emmanuel Eneji and 19 others charged by EFCC for cybercrime

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


News
By San

The EFCC raided Calabar and charged a movie producer named Emmanuel Eneji and nineteen others with cybercrime.
The suspects were apprehended in Ekorimim, Ifete junction, Parliamentary by Car Park, and Behind Zone 6 by Monty Suit, all in the state capital.

The operation that resulted in the arrest of suspects involved in internet fraud was based on reliable intelligence.

Read; Nigerian Lady Arrested By EFCC For Internet Fraud Shortly After Welcoming New Month With ‘Stunning’ Photos

The nineteen suspects are Okonkwo Chukwudi Charles, Obua Akwo Promise, Angba Murphy, Adie Stephen, Success Otu Edem, Asukwo Emmanuel, Godspower Akwo, Anibiet Nna, Jesam Akpama, and Dennis Jerry, all of whom are between the ages of 19 and 36.
Others are Njoku, Victor Francis, Goodluck Alabo, Happiness Otu, Nwadike Kelechi and Obasi Ugochukwu, Princewill Sunny, Godbless Olulu, Charles Onwuneme, and David N.

Items recovered from the suspects include; One unmarked black Toyota Corolla car, one red Toyota Avalon with registration number CHR 56 AF, various advanced cell phones, laptops, one WiFi Router, one Modulator-Demodulator, and flash drives .

The suspects will be charged in court as soon as the EFCC completes its investigation, according to EFCC spokesman Wilson Uwujaren.

 

 

