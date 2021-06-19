#BBNaijaReunion: “Shut up! I’m talking and you’re opening your stupid mouth to talk” – Dorathy blows hot (Video)

Former Big Brother Naija housemates, Wathoni and Dorathy Bachor clashed during the ongoing BBNaija reunion show.

During the show, Dorathy was explaining to Ebuka about her entanglement with fellow housemates Nengi and Ozo in the lockdown house.

She told Ebuka that she felt bad during the show because he always brought up the topic on Sundays, and she felt the world outside might be seeing her as a snatcher.

She further dragged Ozo for coming to her for advice about Nengi, and going back to tell Nengi whatever she advises him in private.

Wathoni tried to share her opinion about the incident but Dorathy lashed out at her and asked her to “shut up her stupid mouth”.

Dorathy warned Ebuka that if Wathoni dares to speak again, she’d walk out of the show, and nobody would stop her.

Watch video below!