TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Bobrisky reveals what caused his fight with bestie, Tonto Dikeh,…

Lady publicly proposes to Bobrisky, says she wants to spend the…

Crossdresser, James Brown gives his life to Christ (Video)

How our children found out that a pastor slept with their mom…

Nursing mother cries out after her husband used her br3ast milk…

He wanted to impress her – Man narrates how a man died…

#BBNaijaReunion: I gave you a bl*wjob in the house –…

‘I hardly sleep since the matter started’- Tope Alabi…

Fans react as Prince shuns Dorathy while greeting other…

#BBNaijaReunion: “Shut up! I’m talking and you’re opening your stupid mouth to talk” – Dorathy blows hot (Video)

EntertainmentBig Brother Naija 2020
By Shalom

Former Big Brother Naija housemates, Wathoni and Dorathy Bachor clashed during the ongoing BBNaija reunion show.

During the show, Dorathy was explaining to Ebuka about her entanglement with fellow housemates Nengi and Ozo in the lockdown house.

She told Ebuka that she felt bad during the show because he always brought up the topic on Sundays, and she felt the world outside might be seeing her as a snatcher.

READ ALSO

Nengi finally reacts to the allegations that she went to…

Exposed!!! “You were never in love with Nengi, you…

She further dragged Ozo for coming to her for advice about Nengi, and going back to tell Nengi whatever she advises him in private.

Wathoni tried to share her opinion about the incident but Dorathy lashed out at her and asked her to “shut up her stupid mouth”.

Dorathy warned Ebuka that if Wathoni dares to speak again, she’d walk out of the show, and nobody would stop her.

Watch video below!

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Bobrisky reveals what caused his fight with bestie, Tonto Dikeh, days after…

Lady publicly proposes to Bobrisky, says she wants to spend the rest of her life…

Crossdresser, James Brown gives his life to Christ (Video)

How our children found out that a pastor slept with their mom – Timi…

Nursing mother cries out after her husband used her br3ast milk to drink garri…

He wanted to impress her – Man narrates how a man died while sleeping with…

#BBNaijaReunion: I gave you a bl*wjob in the house – Wathoni and Dorathy…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Actress Uche Ogbodo opens up on why she decided to have her kids out of wedlock

Woman who was celebrated for birthing 10 babies at once lied, she was never…

“I will just keep giving birth to kids”- Actress halima Abubakar…

Nengi finally reacts to the allegations that she went to #BBNAija to “use the…

Nancy Isime finally opens up about her relationship status

How our children found out that a pastor slept with their mom – Timi…

Footballer, Jude Ighalo reacts after his wife called him “father…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More