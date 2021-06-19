TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Bobrisky reveals what caused his fight with bestie, Tonto Dikeh,…

Lady publicly proposes to Bobrisky, says she wants to spend the…

Crossdresser, James Brown gives his life to Christ (Video)

How our children found out that a pastor slept with their mom…

Nursing mother cries out after her husband used her br3ast milk…

He wanted to impress her – Man narrates how a man died…

#BBNaijaReunion: I gave you a bl*wjob in the house –…

Fans react as Prince shuns Dorathy while greeting other…

‘I hardly sleep since the matter started’- Tope Alabi…

Exposed!!! “You were never in love with Nengi, you used her” – Ka3na blasts Ozo (Video)

EntertainmentBig Brother Naija 2020
By Shalom

Former housemate of BBNaija lockdown season, Ka3na has revealed how Ozo allegedly planned to play Nengi during the show.

At the BBNaija reunion, Ka3na made it clear that Ozo never loved Nengi and he only used her during the show to play his game.

Ka3na further revealed that Ozo planned with her to make Nengi jealous at the all white final party.

READ ALSO

Nengi finally reacts to the allegations that she went to…

#BBNaijaReunion: “Shut up! I’m talking and…

Recall, during the party, Ozo snubbed Nengi which made her break down in tears.

According to Ka3na, it was planned by Ozo as a revenge for making him look foolish during the show. Ka3na said Ozo’s family was disappointed in him for abandoning the game and going after Nengi, so he decided to take revenge.

Watch video below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Bobrisky reveals what caused his fight with bestie, Tonto Dikeh, days after…

Lady publicly proposes to Bobrisky, says she wants to spend the rest of her life…

Crossdresser, James Brown gives his life to Christ (Video)

How our children found out that a pastor slept with their mom – Timi…

Nursing mother cries out after her husband used her br3ast milk to drink garri…

He wanted to impress her – Man narrates how a man died while sleeping with…

#BBNaijaReunion: I gave you a bl*wjob in the house – Wathoni and Dorathy…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Woman who was celebrated for birthing 10 babies at once lied, she was never…

“I will just keep giving birth to kids”- Actress halima Abubakar…

Nengi finally reacts to the allegations that she went to #BBNAija to “use the…

Nancy Isime finally opens up about her relationship status

How our children found out that a pastor slept with their mom – Timi…

Footballer, Jude Ighalo reacts after his wife called him “father…

I want to be with only one woman but it’s impossible because there are…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More