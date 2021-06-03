TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

72-year-old grandmother who has been pregnant for 30 years,…

Child comedienne, Emmanuella reacts to pregnancy rumours

“I am happy in my marriage because of my ex…

Age doesn’t matter, when love hits your heart, you will…

Lady found dead in her room with organs removed after coming back…

Lady narrates how her fiance who was pretending to be nice,…

Nnamdi Kanu is 419 – Alleged ESN member speaks (Video)

Man allegedly beats girlfriend, takes away 11 month old baby he…

About 2 years later, missing NSCDC officer found buried in…

“I’m Left With Just N12,300 To Complete Your Bride Price”- Man Writes Kate Henshaw

Entertainment
By Shalom

A Nigerian man has taken to Twitter to express his interest in tying the knot with popular actress and fitness instructor, Kate Henshaw.

The twitter user with the handle @ralphwenger told the actress that he’s interested in tying the knot with her and he has just 12,300 naira left to complete her bride price.

READ ALSO

Kate Henshaw replies man who said he has N12,300 left to…

Mercy Johnson, Kate Henshaw celebrate Ufuoma Mcdermott as…

He went further to probe the actress to find out whether she had eaten and asked that Kate Henshaw forever remains strong for him.

“Na N12,300 remain for me now to complete ur bride price.. @HenshawKate
Obim plz have u eaten?
I need u to stay strong to beat @aproko_doctor”, he tweeted.

The beautiful actress, despite being a popular figure, has managed to keep her private life out of the media.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

72-year-old grandmother who has been pregnant for 30 years, shares heartbreaking…

Child comedienne, Emmanuella reacts to pregnancy rumours

“I am happy in my marriage because of my ex boyfriend” – Lady…

Age doesn’t matter, when love hits your heart, you will fall –…

Lady found dead in her room with organs removed after coming back home with a…

Lady narrates how her fiance who was pretending to be nice, slapped her few…

Nnamdi Kanu is 419 – Alleged ESN member speaks (Video)

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

Kate Henshaw replies man who said he has N12,300 left to complete her bride…

“I’m Left With Just N12,300 To Complete Your Bride Price”- Man…

Nigeria change of name: Lilian Esoro, Naira Marley, Timi Dakolo react

Nigerian Army react to the rumour of a mass retirement following Farouk Yahaya’s…

Actress, Uche Ogbodo laments bitterly about the size of her unborn child

Nollywood Actress, Mercy Aigbe expresses her disgust at the actions of Nigerian…

‘Stupid law makers’ – Mercy Aigbe reacts as lawmakers consider…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More