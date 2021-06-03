“I’m Left With Just N12,300 To Complete Your Bride Price”- Man Writes Kate Henshaw

A Nigerian man has taken to Twitter to express his interest in tying the knot with popular actress and fitness instructor, Kate Henshaw.

The twitter user with the handle @ralphwenger told the actress that he’s interested in tying the knot with her and he has just 12,300 naira left to complete her bride price.

He went further to probe the actress to find out whether she had eaten and asked that Kate Henshaw forever remains strong for him.

“Na N12,300 remain for me now to complete ur bride price.. @HenshawKate

Obim plz have u eaten?

I need u to stay strong to beat @aproko_doctor”, he tweeted.

The beautiful actress, despite being a popular figure, has managed to keep her private life out of the media.