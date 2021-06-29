TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Tonto Dikeh’s ex husband, Olakunle Churchill reacts as…

Bobrisky shades former bestie, Tonto Dikeh over public display of…

‘I am crying’ Tonto Dikeh reacts as Nkechi Blessing…

Regina Daniels brings her parents together on her son’s…

‘Pay the N5m you are owing me’ – Bobrisky continues to drag…

Mr Macaroni reacts to Iyabo Ojo’s suspension from Nollywood

“Kiddwaya cannot afford me” – Wathoni brags…

Tonto Dikeh reportedly pregnant for new lover, breaks down in…

Regina Daniels celebrates her son, Munir on his first birthday…

Just In: Davido’s Aide, Obama DMW Is Dead (Details)

Entertainment
By Shalom

Recent reports have gathered that Obama DMW, aide to award winning Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, is dead.

He reportedly died today, June 29, at Ever-care hospital in Admiralty Way, Lagos.

READ ALSO

Davido never bought a Rolls Royce, it’s his…

You will reap the reward of your actions –…

It was gathered that the late manager complained of having breathing difficulties and drove himself to the hospital.

He was reportedly admitted for treatment but he couldn’t make it as he unfortunately have up the ghost a few hours later.

Subsequent reports also disclosed that his corpse has been deposited in the mortuary and will be buried tomorrow, June 30.

Nigerians have taken to social media to send out their heartfelt condolences to Davido, for the loss of his manager, Obama. This comes months after Davido also lost a close friend to an illness.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Tonto Dikeh’s ex husband, Olakunle Churchill reacts as video of Tonto…

Bobrisky shades former bestie, Tonto Dikeh over public display of affection with…

‘I am crying’ Tonto Dikeh reacts as Nkechi Blessing splashes…

Regina Daniels brings her parents together on her son’s birthday (Video)

‘Pay the N5m you are owing me’ – Bobrisky continues to drag former bestie,…

Mr Macaroni reacts to Iyabo Ojo’s suspension from Nollywood

“Kiddwaya cannot afford me” – Wathoni brags (Video)

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Just In: Davido’s Aide, Obama DMW Is Dead (Details)

‘Pay the N5m you are owing me’ – Bobrisky continues to drag former bestie,…

Breaking!!! FG Arrests Nnamdi Kanu (Details)

Bobrisky shades former bestie, Tonto Dikeh over public display of affection with…

Romantic photos of Tonto Dikeh and her politician lover at his birthday ceremony…

(Video) Fans react to Tiwa Savage son, Jamil’s graduation speech

Regina Daniels celebrates her son, Munir on his first birthday (Video)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More