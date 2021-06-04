Killer leaves note after r*ping and killing Unilorin student

Olajide Blessing Omowumi, a student of University of Ilorin, in Kwara State, was on Wednesday night, June 2, r*ped and brutally killed in Tanke, Ilorin.
Reports gathered that the deceased who was murdered by unidentified person(s), was living with a family member, who is a medical doctor and was on night shift when the unfortunate incident occurred.
The 22-year-old was found dead this morning, completely n*ked and tied with a rope.
It was also alleged that the victim must have been r*ped and suffocated to death by her killer(s).
A note with a message that reads, “No forgiveness from unilorin” was also found on her.
Nigerians have expressed their displeasure and sadness over the unfortunate incident as they demand Justice for the deceased.
