TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

72-year-old grandmother who has been pregnant for 30 years,…

“I am happy in my marriage because of my ex…

Lady found dead in her room with organs removed after coming back…

Man allegedly beats girlfriend, takes away 11 month old baby he…

I was born into a tall family, but I produced dwarfs who also…

Kate Henshaw replies man who said he has N12,300 left to complete…

About 2 years later, missing NSCDC officer found buried in…

Drama at marriage registry as officials disappear from duty post…

Davido’s baby mama, Chioma commences apartment-hunting…

Killer leaves note after r*ping and killing Unilorin student

News
By Shalom

Olajide Blessing Omowumi, a student of University of Ilorin, in Kwara State, was on Wednesday night, June 2, r*ped and brutally killed in Tanke, Ilorin.

Reports gathered that the deceased who was murdered by unidentified person(s), was living with a family member, who is a medical doctor and was on night shift when the unfortunate incident occurred.

The 22-year-old was found dead this morning, completely n*ked and tied with a rope.

READ ALSO

UNILORIN undergraduate to clear drainage over romance scam

LAUTECH student allegedly runs mad in Ado-Ekiti (Video)

It was also alleged that the victim must have been r*ped and suffocated to death by her killer(s).

A note with a message that reads, “No forgiveness from unilorin” was also found on her.

Nigerians have expressed their displeasure and sadness over the unfortunate incident as they demand Justice for the deceased.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

72-year-old grandmother who has been pregnant for 30 years, shares heartbreaking…

“I am happy in my marriage because of my ex boyfriend” – Lady…

Lady found dead in her room with organs removed after coming back home with a…

Man allegedly beats girlfriend, takes away 11 month old baby he earlier told her…

I was born into a tall family, but I produced dwarfs who also produced dwarfs…

Kate Henshaw replies man who said he has N12,300 left to complete her bride…

About 2 years later, missing NSCDC officer found buried in shallow grave,…

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

“Dragging me on Twitter helped me, now I’m counting millions and…

Regina Daniels’ reacts after her brother mocked her husband, Ned Nwoko on…

Regina Daniels’ brother mocks Regina’s husband, Ned Nwoko on live…

“Dating an older man stresses me out” – Lady laments as she…

Killer leaves note after r*ping and killing Unilorin student

Leaked chat between Regina Daniels and her brother, Sammy (Screenshot)

Soldier commits suicide after killing customs officer in Seme

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More