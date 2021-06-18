Nigerians love me, that’s why I’m paying them back — Buhari

Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari has noted that he is very happy to serve Nigerians because he wants to pay back the love they have shown him.

According to Buhari, providing adequate security and livelihood is a debt of gratitude he owed Nigerians for giving him the opportunity to serve them.

He added that he is committed to serving Nigerians because of the love they have for him. He disclosed that he started his political adventure in Maiduguri and always looks forward to visiting the state.

Speaking in Borno State on Thursday, June 17, the President said,

“My commitment to serve Nigerians is a payback for the love shown to me. I started my political adventure in Maiduguri and I always look forward to coming here.”