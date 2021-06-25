TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Nkechi Blessing, others react to the case of 50-year-old CEO murdered by his 21-year-old girlfriend

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Actress, Nkechi Blessing, Cubana Chief priest and other social media users have reacted to the case of a 50-year-old CEO, Usifo Ataga murdered by his 21-year-old girlfriend.

Recall that the young lady was arrested for allegedly killing the Chief Executive Officer, Super TV, Usifo Ataga, in the Lekki area of the state.

According to the state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, the lady who was identified as Chidinma  had confessed to committing the crime.

Taking to Instagram to react to this sad incident;

Nkechi Blessing wrote;

“People Dey pray Day and Night for destiny helper,E reach Chidinma turn she kill her own destiny helper…This life no just balance”

Cubana Chief priest wrote;

“All Sugar Daddies Fall Back To Base, I Repeat All Sugar Daddies Fall Back To Base(Home) Right Now, 1 Man Down !!!! I Repeat 1 Man Down !!! TGIF

@dammy_lolarh wrote “Sugar daddy way everybody dey managa he reach chidinma turn she kill am”

@drolalereabayomi wrote “Destiny helper indeed…”

@myfingerfoodsng wrote “So married man is a destiny helper ehn ,that means ur husband too is another woman’s destiny helper is that what ur tryna tell us”

Via Instagram
