So sad, Actress Omoni Oboli narrates what she and her late mother went through in the hands of poverty when growing up

Omoni Oboli, a popular Nollywood actress, has taken a trip down memory lane in honor of her late mother, who worked tirelessly to mold her into the lady she is today.

According to Omoni, something evoked a memory of her mother, and she began to cry.

She posted a lovely photo of her mother and wrote:

I’m always in my bag. If you know me, you know that but I also take time to get in my feelings…guess what, it propels me!

On my walk this morning during personal development, Something triggered a thought about my mom and I started to cry. I wanted so bad to give her everything! I wish she had stayed. Poverty is a bastard! I wanted to give her nice new clothes that no one had worn before! My mom used to buy us used clothes (okrika) I wanted to build her the most beautiful mansion! She deserved it! She was a queen and more

This woman hustled! She did everything she could to give us everything! She instilled the can do spirit in me! I want to give her the world…alas I can’t so I cried but I cleaned my eyes and resolved once again that I will be ALL she ever wanted me to be and more! All the dreams she had for herself and for me, I will achieve ALL and more! Sister Lizzy…I hope that I am making you proud but guess what? I have only just began! Love you forever