News
By Shalom

Despite the suspension of Twitter in Nigeria by the Federal Government, Pastor E.A Adeboye, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has stated that they will not stop tweeting.

Recall, the Federal government on Friday suspended the operations of the microblogging platform in the country indefinitely.

Reacting to this, Pastor Adeboye in a tweet on Monday, revealed that RCCG is domiciled in more than 170 nations and territories.

The man of God added that tweeting is in accordance with Article 19 of the UN universal declaration of human rights.

“The Redeemed Christian Church of God is domiciled in more than 170 Nations & Territories.

“The tweets here are in accordance to Article 19 of the UN universal declaration of Human Rights,” he wrote.

