Actor, Rotimi Salami robbed at gunpoint inside Lagos traffic

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nollywood actor, Rotimi Salami has taken to his official Instagram page to share his horrible experience with armed robbers inside Lagos traffic.

According to Rotimi, he was stuck inside traffic along Mile 2 in Lagos when all of a sudden, 4 boys approached his car and broke his window to take his phones and some of his belongings.

The actor however urged his fans and Nigerians to be careful because Lagos is not safe anymore.

Sharing a video where he narrated his ordeal, Rotimi wrote; “I am not hurt… In between trailers in standstill traffic… 4 very young boys showed up from nowhere, Broke my car glass with a gun when I refused to whine down. Threatening to shoot if I and my kid brother don’t drop our phones. Thank God I was sluggish to drop both phones, I gave one and while I was trying to disconnect the other and give to them, people showed up and chased them but they flee with 2 standby bikes parked on the other side of the road. Please note: do not respond to any WhatsApp chat from the number 08051104332… And please speak to me directly before transacting any business with me this period. Those boys can do anything with that phone.”

Via Instagram
