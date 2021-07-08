Market chairman dies while sleeping with his wife’s salesgirl

Chairman of Igbudu Market Mile ‘2’ in Warri South council area of Delta state, identified as Okpako has reportedly died while having s*x with his wife’s salesgirl.

A security source who pleaded anonymity, said;

“It’s like he took some drugs as well as Indian hemp. I learnt he ran out of the hotel room like someone who wanted to die.

They rushed him before they knew it, he went unconscious. He was confirmed dead in the hospital.”

Meanwhile, another community source said he died during the s*xual romp, claiming that the deceased took hard drugs and smoked heavily before the incident.

The source also alleged that the young lady ran out to call for help when she noticed the man was dying.

Acting Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, confirmed the incident, stating that the girl is now in Police custody.

“It is confirmed. The man died in a particular hotel. While we cannot tell for sure until autopsy, I think he took some drugs,” Edafe said.