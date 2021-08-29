BBNaija: Here’s how housemates voted (Screenshot)

Following the eviction of Maria, JMK and Sammie from Big Brother’s house, the total votes of the housemates have surfaced online.

Maria, JMK, and Sammie were nominated for possible eviction last week, and sadly, their fans could not just garner enough votes for them.

JMK was the first housemate to exit the house on the night, and later on, Ebuka announced that Sammie’s journey had come to an end.

Ebuka later came to announce that there would be a third eviction and it meant either Maria, Pere or Cross would be asked to leave the house.

Sadly, Ebuka announced Maria name and it was confirmed that her journey in the house had come to an end.

From the voting list, Queen apparently had the highest votes followed by Pere, Maria and Sammie, then JMK.

﻿