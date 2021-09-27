DaffyBlanco has dragged Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye a.k.a Bobrisky after he described her as a prostitute seeking his friendship.

In a lengthy post on Instagram, she wrote;

“I will address by your real gender !!!! Guy listen Bobrisky or what ever you call urself… Don’t you ever dare act like I was ur fan I just liked you and how you handled haters coming out as a gay in Country where it’s illegal is no joke.

Guess you still alive in the name of Amnesty international and pitty !!!So funny you saying you don’t know me but you were begging me to buy ur cream,Same person that came to my hotel and even ordered take away,Do you remember my billionaire ?

He owns a bank he warned me about you then and I never listen cause I thought you were sweet .Your life is so fake even then you came with uber and you said you have driver.You posted girls coming for ur birthday saying they ur best friend why you never post them again ? Cause you fight with everyone and expose secrets,You call me Instagram prostitute me that’s posts once a year🤦🏽‍♀️ God punish you.

I don’t make money of Instagram,I never even shaked my ass here, I have euros not Niara !!Sell ur leaking Ass in peace bro.Do you Remeber how you embarrassed me outside Eko hotel when the media house approached us ?? You always been hungry for fame but you doing it in the wrong way.If not for Tonto you would still be a nobody.All you know is to shout and scream and insult 🙄 which one again ? Shameless fool .

You have followers cause people are curious what kind of animal you will revolve into. Any female you make friends with should be careful of you jealous bastard!!!! Las las you will always be a man with ur fake bum pads with smell of shit how far with that ur surgery you did in Dominican republic of yaba.Be careful who fight with one day nah one day. Done!!!”