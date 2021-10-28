Burna Boy celebrates sister, Nissi Ogulu, for designing new Range Rover SUV

Popular Afrobeat singer, Damini Burna Boy, has congratulated his younger sister, Nissi Ogulu, for being among the team that designed the newly unveiled Range Rover SUV.

Nissi Ogulu had celebrated herself in a Twitter post on the newly designed Range Rover SUV.

“NEW RANGE ROVER It has been a pleasure being part of the team to bring this beautiful car to life over the last 3 years and i’m happy to see it finally unveiled to the world”, she wrote.

The vehicle brand unveiled the new product and acknowledged her as part of the team that designed it.

Acknowledging Nissi for the design, the company wrote, “It is a wonderful feature of design and engineering. It’s a very proud moment for us all.”

Amidst the celebration galore, Burna Boy also acknowledged his sister with a note asking to give him discount on the new vehicle design.

Burna wrote: “My little sister designed the new range. Someone tell her to run me a discount code.”