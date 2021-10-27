I didn’t know Snapchat has changed a lot of features, It was a mistake, Cross reacts to nude videos

Big Brother Naija’ star, Cross,’ nude video leaked on today on Snapchat. The reality tv star was captured bathing and making a video of it tagged ‘shower time’, but he upload the video on snapchat and deleted it few minutes after.

This has generated mixed reactions online as this is coming few days after Tiwa Savage’ sex video with her new boyfriend was shared on snapchat.

Cross whose real name is Ikechukwu Sunday, is an ex-housemate of the Big Brither Naija season 6 show. On Wednesday, his nude video was posted on the instant messaging app, and this has caused a stir online.

However reacting to the video, Cross said it was mistakenly uploaded on snapchat, as he no longer understand the current features on Snapchat. This however seems unhealthy for his new found fame.

He wrote:

The outside world is crazy, if I had my way I would like to stay in the house. It was a simple mistake, it wasn’t a big deal. I’m not really back to my phone, I didn’t know that Snapchat has changed a lot of features, so it was a mistake, people should understand the kind of person I am, I’m a human being.”

However his colleagues of the season 6 show, Maria Chike Benjamin wrote:

‘’Cross, please what did they say happened today?’’

Pere also wrote: ‘’ I leave town for two days, and you are misbehaving here? Lemme bring that koboko’’.

Cross has however apologized to the social media community stating that it was a mistake.