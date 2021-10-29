If given the opportunity I will treat Tonto Dikeh’ son like my own – Rosy Meurer

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Adebimpe

Nollywood actress, Rosy Meurer has said that if given the opportunity she will treat Tonto Dikeh’s son, King Andre like her biological son.

Rosy Meurer
Recall that Rosy Meurer got married to, Tonto Dikeh’s ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill, and she has a son with him.

However, during a question and answer session, Rosy conducted on her Instagram page a follower asked her if she will treat Tonto Dikeh’s son which she has with her husband, King Andre, like her son, she stated she will take care of King Andre if given the opportunity.

“If given the opportunity, absolutely”, Rosy said.

In another news actress, Tonto Dikeh during an interview with OAP Dele Momodu said she has forgiven her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill for the sake of their child, King Andre.

“Oh yes, especially him. I forgive him and wish him the best, for my son’s sake. I do. Why not?”, she said.

