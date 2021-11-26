TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


“You can’t drop my song without my notice” – Rema calls out DJ Neptune over violation of his intellectual property

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Popular Mavin star, Rema, has called out, Nigerian Disc Jockey, Neptune, for releasing his song without his notice.

The mavin star called out DJ Neptune after he released one of his  songs without notifying the singer.

Rema accused him of dropping his song without him being notified. He stated that it has been a long time he and DJ Neptune spoke, and he is riding on his humility in “THE GAME”.

He, therefore, begged Neptune to take down his song.

His words,

“With all due respect chief! Dropped my old record without due process?!! I’m not happy at [email protected]”.

“Don’t violate the codes, can’t drop my song without my notice, can’t even remember the last time we spoke big bro, I pleaded with my manager behind the scenes when y’all tagged me before it dropped, y’all still went ahead! c’mon nau!”.

“This GAME! Don’t ride on my humility, there are some things I can’t be talked out of and number 1 is my ART, if you’re not ok with it then if it’s war it’s WAR. Don J go vex for me, Baba forgives me but this no joins at all”.

“Lastly, TAKE MY SHIT DOWN! I’m finna make new enemies after this, but God big pass INDUSTRY”.

“This GAME has slapped me too many times on the cheek, I dey quiet because I get people interest to protect and a family to feed. Abeg I sabi mind my business but make nobody vex me o”.

See below,

