“Buhari should start paying me for keeping these jobless Nigerians busy” — BBN’s Boma, takes jab at Nigerians

Season 6, Big Brother Naija star, Boma, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari, should start paying him for keeping Nigerians busy.

Boma in a series of posts on his Insta story stated that Nigerians and misery work together, hence the country needs prayers.

“Misery loves company sadly, Nigerians and misery na 5&6…Let’s keep praying for God to heal you guys. I feel really bad for all pains and agony”, he wrote.

In another post, he stated that he has been keeping jobless Nigerians busy since July 24th. It is obvious that Boma is talking to some particular persons here even though he did not identify them.

“Buhari should start paying me for keeping this jobless Nigerians busy since July 24th, suffocating season una go burst”, he wrote.

While speaking Boma revealed that he is currently in Brooklyn, New York. He thereby thanked God for “growth and options”.

