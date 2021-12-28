Church reportedly refuses to bury dead man, claims he pledged N1million before his death

A Twitter user has taken to the social micro-blogging platform to narrate how a church allegedly refused to bury a dead man who had while alive, pledged the sum of 1 million Naira.

The user, identified with his username @FelixNweke, revealed that the incident involves a church in his hometown which insisted that the money that was pledged by the dead man, should be redeemed by his family before they can bury him.

“A man lived all his life serving and providing for the Catholic church in my town. He pledged 1M to the church because they want to purchase a land, along the line he fall ill unfortunately he died and Church insist on the pledge to be redeemed before they can bury him.”

Refer to his post below: