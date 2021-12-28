Church reportedly refuses to bury dead man, claims he pledged N1million before his death

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Peter

A Twitter user has taken to the social micro-blogging platform to narrate how a church allegedly refused to bury a dead man who had while alive, pledged the sum of 1 million Naira.

The user, identified with his username @FelixNweke, revealed that the incident involves a church in his hometown which insisted that the money that was pledged by the dead man, should be redeemed by his family before they can bury him.

A man lived all his life serving and providing for the Catholic church in my town. He pledged 1M to the church because they want to purchase a land, along the line he fall ill unfortunately he died and Church insist on the pledge to be redeemed before they can bury him.”

