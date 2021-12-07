Davido speaks out, names alleged killers of Dowen College student, Sylvester Ormoni

Afrobeat singer, Davido has named the students who allegedly brutalized Sylvester Oromoni to death.

Sylvester Oromoni was a 12 years old, Dowen College student, before his death. He died after he was brutalized by senior students of the school, because he refused to join cultism .

In the wake of this many celebrities have lend their voices to cry for justice for Sylvester Ormoni.

Davido also took to his social media page and demanded that justice be meted to Sylvester’s alleged killers. He also posted a picture of the alleged murderers’ names. He shared their names on his page.

Davido wrote:

“Michael Kashamu, Anslem Temile, Benjamin Favour, Edward Brow, n and Agboro Emmanuel,” he posted.

He had however deleted the post.