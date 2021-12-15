“Michael go punch your face, abort mission” — Reactions after BBNaija’s Tuoyo declares interest in Jackie B

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Peter

Former Brother Naija housemate, Tuoyo Ideh, has gotten social media users talking, after he recently declared interest in co-reality star, Jackie B.

Reactions after BBNaija's Tuoyo declares interest in Jackie B

Tuoyo Ideh had taken to his Instagram Stories to gush over the mother of one, and revealed that he now finds her very attractive and “hot”.

In the now-deleted post, he wrote as seen below;

“If I perish I perish.
Omo but Jackie B is starting to enter my eyes oooh. Her posts lately eh hmmmmm she’s hot, like a heateeeer.”

However, that singular post has generated intense reactions as Netizens share their thoughts on his desire. Below are some reactions we saw:

@anastemilez wrote: “Michael go just use punch scatter all your face.”

@mrsnkay73 wrote: “Micheal wey use him hand punch bigge wall the thing break😂nah him you dey play with,see I pity ur face”

@kaylaaccessories wrote: “Tuoyo remember Biggie wall😂😂abort mission osiso😂😂”

@dimpled.linda wrote: “Tuoyo, be reminded that Mikool shattered Biggie’s wall, so imagine your bald head my dear😂😂”

@timii_x wrote: “Mikool will do with your head what he did to Biggie’s wall🙏🏽”

