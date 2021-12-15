“Michael go punch your face, abort mission” — Reactions after BBNaija’s Tuoyo declares interest in Jackie B

Former Brother Naija housemate, Tuoyo Ideh, has gotten social media users talking, after he recently declared interest in co-reality star, Jackie B.

Tuoyo Ideh had taken to his Instagram Stories to gush over the mother of one, and revealed that he now finds her very attractive and “hot”.

In the now-deleted post, he wrote as seen below;

“If I perish I perish.

Omo but Jackie B is starting to enter my eyes oooh. Her posts lately eh hmmmmm she’s hot, like a heateeeer.”

However, that singular post has generated intense reactions as Netizens share their thoughts on his desire. Below are some reactions we saw:

@anastemilez wrote: “Michael go just use punch scatter all your face.”

@mrsnkay73 wrote: “Micheal wey use him hand punch bigge wall the thing break😂nah him you dey play with,see I pity ur face”

@kaylaaccessories wrote: “Tuoyo remember Biggie wall😂😂abort mission osiso😂😂”

@dimpled.linda wrote: “Tuoyo, be reminded that Mikool shattered Biggie’s wall, so imagine your bald head my dear😂😂”

@timii_x wrote: “Mikool will do with your head what he did to Biggie’s wall🙏🏽”