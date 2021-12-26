Nigerian Army Releases Female Soldier That Was Detained For Accepting Proposal From Male Corps Member

The Nigerian Army has released a female soldier, Private Hannah Sofia Akinlabi, who was detained after she accepted a proposal from a male corps member at the National Youth Service Corps orientation camp.

Theinfong recalls that a female soldier, Private Hannah Sofia Akinlabi, accepted marriage proposal from a male corps member at the NYSC orientation camp in Yikpata, Kwara State.

The female soldier was detained for romancing on duty. This made many netizens sign petitions for her release.

The female soldier has been reportedly released on Saturday 25th December 2021.

In a report by the Spokesperson to the Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, it was confirmed that the female soldier has been released.

His words,

“I can confirm to you that an order has been made for the soldier to be freed and enjoy Christmas with her family and friends with a serious warning for her not to repeat such act.”