TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Sylvester Oromoni agreed to join cult, he drank engine oil during…

Pere throws shade at Whitemoney, hours after he revealed that he…

I will beat you up like a baby, I like going to jail for your…

“Precious has mental issues, I have video of her chasing kids with knife” — Kemi Olunloyo drags FFK’s ex-wife (Video)

Love and RelationshipSocial Media drama
By Peter

Controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has said that Precious Chikwendu, the estranged wife of Femi Fani-Kayode, has serious mental issues.

Kemi Olunloyo drags FFK's ex-wife Precious, says she has mental issues

Recall that the feud between FFK and his ex-wife Precious, seems never ending, as she recently claimed he was incapable of performing well in bed, and also accused him of deliberately taking their kids away from her.

READ ALSO

“Femi Fani-Kayode is strong in bed, na horsepower” —…

“Psquare never broke up, they only did on…

However, Kemi Olunloyo who is also under fire for speaking about the circumstances that led to the death of late Dowen College student, Slyvester Oromoni — has now weighed in on the matter.

Kemi Olunloyo drags Precious Chikwendu, says she has mental issues

According to the journalist, Precious Chikwendu is not mentally stable and her presence alone poses a danger to the kids she have with Femi Fani-Kayode.

Kemi Olunloyo also claimed that she have a video where Precious is seen chasing the kids around with knives, and she (Kemi) shares that video, the children will be affected.

Watch video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Sylvester Oromoni agreed to join cult, he drank engine oil during initiation–…

Pere throws shade at Whitemoney, hours after he revealed that he owned a house…

I will beat you up like a baby, I like going to jail for your type – Ada…

Jaruma exposes Ned Nwoko’s real age on Instagram, claims he’s not 54

Court remands 5 Dowen College students who allegedly tortured Sylvester Oromoni…

My father was proud that I didn’t come back home pregnant – Nancy…

“She was the apple of our eyes, my only child” – Father who…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

“13 years ago I was scared of being a mother”, Annie Idibia says as…

“Precious has mental issues, I have video of her chasing kids with knife” — Kemi…

“As long as I am okay, I don’t care about what the world thinks”…

“I’m so shocked right now” – Slay queen screams after…

“I don’t want kids anymore” – Lady laments after going…

“I pray our love forever burn with passion and never go out of…

Stop behaving like a tout – Blessing Okoro slams actress Ada Ameh after…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More