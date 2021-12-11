“Precious has mental issues, I have video of her chasing kids with knife” — Kemi Olunloyo drags FFK’s ex-wife (Video)

Controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has said that Precious Chikwendu, the estranged wife of Femi Fani-Kayode, has serious mental issues.

Recall that the feud between FFK and his ex-wife Precious, seems never ending, as she recently claimed he was incapable of performing well in bed, and also accused him of deliberately taking their kids away from her.

However, Kemi Olunloyo who is also under fire for speaking about the circumstances that led to the death of late Dowen College student, Slyvester Oromoni — has now weighed in on the matter.

According to the journalist, Precious Chikwendu is not mentally stable and her presence alone poses a danger to the kids she have with Femi Fani-Kayode.

Kemi Olunloyo also claimed that she have a video where Precious is seen chasing the kids around with knives, and she (Kemi) shares that video, the children will be affected.

Watch video below: