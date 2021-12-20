Singers, Fireboy DML and Ed Sheeran share snippet of their forthcoming ”Peru” remix (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


EntertainmentMusic
By Peter

Nigerian hitmaker, Fireboy DML and British singer, Ed Sheeran have both released an audio snippet of their forthcoming ‘Peru’ remix together.

Singers, Fireboy DML and Ed Sheeran release snippet of forthcoming"Peru" remix

About a week ago, the world renowned British singer revealed on his social media page, that he would be featuring on the remix of Fireboy’s hit track “Peru”, instantly making fans go crazy with excitement and admiration for how the YBNL artiste has gone far.

Now, a video making the rounds on social media, has shown both singers seated together and giving a sneak peek into what the song sounds like.

This is coming just ahead of the December 24th release date announced by Fireboy DML and obviously, music lovers can’t wait to hear the new sound …

Watch the video below:

