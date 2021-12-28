“Stop saying ‘old woman’ or ‘old man’, aging is a gift from God” – Ufuoma McDermott advises

Veteran Nollywood actress, Ufoma McDermott, has advised young people to stop age-shaming older people.

Ufoma in a post on her Instagram page stated that young people should desist from referring to older people as ‘old’, because it is mostly used like an insult.

According to her aging is a gift from God that should be embraced by people. She also prayed that young people will live long and have grey hairs.

She wrote,

“There will come a time when we will look back and we’re no longer young.

we should stop saying #OldWoman Or #OldMan Like say na insult. #Aging is actually a gift from God. May we all #live to be #old and #gray IJN”.

See below,