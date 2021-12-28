TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Comedian AY and his wife set to welcome a baby after 13 years

Janemena calls out her sister as she reveals the letter she sent…

Bobrisky shares video of his visibly decaying backside on…

“Stop saying ‘old woman’ or ‘old man’, aging is a gift from God” – Ufuoma McDermott advises

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Veteran Nollywood actress, Ufoma McDermott, has advised young people to stop age-shaming older people.

Ufoma McDermott
Ufoma McDermott

Ufoma in a post on her Instagram page stated that young people should desist from referring to older people as ‘old’, because it is mostly used like an insult.

READ ALSO

Regina Daniels reveals her husband’s real age on his…

Jaruma exposes Ned Nwoko’s real age on Instagram,…

According to her aging is a gift from God that should be embraced by people. She also prayed that young people will live long and have grey hairs.

She wrote,

“There will come a time when we will look back and we’re no longer young.

we should stop saying #OldWoman Or #OldMan Like say na insult. #Aging is actually a gift from God. May we all #live to be #old and #gray IJN”.

See below,

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Comedian AY and his wife set to welcome a baby after 13 years

Janemena calls out her sister as she reveals the letter she sent to her husband…

Bobrisky shares video of his visibly decaying backside on Instagram

Man reports his bestfriend to his boss after visiting his newly built house

Prince Kpokpogri finally retrieves his seized Lexus SUV from estranged lover,…

“There are lots of users out there masquerading as loved ones”…

I’m actually a ‘mami water’ – Femi Kayode’s…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Daddy Freeze responds after Pastor Sam Adeyemi tackled people who argue that…

“Love is not enough to make marriage work” – Reno Omokri

“Stop saying ‘old woman’ or ‘old man’, aging is a…

“We had sex just twice” – actress Maraji opens up on her unplanned…

“We didn’t get to exchange contacts” – Lady begs Nigerians to help her locate…

Mercy Aigbe called out for allegedly making a married man with four kids,…

Herbalist exposed for allegedly putting Janemena’s husband, Plies inside a…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More