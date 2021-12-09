TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has made allegations regarding the death of 12-year-old Dowen college student, Sylvester Oromoni.

In an audio, the controversial journalist claimed that Sylvester was willing to join the cult and accepted to be beaten as part of the initiation.

Kemi alleged that the boys informed him that he would be beaten and he would also drink something during the initiation, and he allegedly agreed.

She further claimed that he drank engine oil and agreed to be beaten up by the boys.

Speaking further, Kemi claimed that the boys got the engine oil from the car of one of their housemates.

“They told him we have to beat you. They beat him. He drank engine oil..I’m telling you what’s going on during investigation”, Kemi claimed.

Listen to audio below;

