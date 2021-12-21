TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Aisha is pregnant? Bubu is a hard worker” –…

“May our secrets not be exposed” Funke Akindele sends strong…

Regina Daniels dragged after revealing how much she spent on…

“This life no get manual, forgive am” — Olamide tells Kogbagidi after he sent Zazu star, ‘ packing for calling out Poco Lee

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Singer, Olamide, has pleaded on behalf of fast rising singer, Portable, better known as Zazu, after he was sent packing by his benefactor, Kogbagidi.

Olamide
Olamide

This comes after the street sensation, ‘Zazu star’, called out singer, Poco Lee for hijacking his song and packing the money Wizkid sprayed him at his concert.

READ ALSO

“Please forgive me” — Singer, Portable apologizes to Poco…

Portable drags Pocolee for hijacking his song and the money…

Pocolee
Pocolee

The Zazu star, in his call out stated that Wizkid sprayed him 3000 dollars during a stage performance but singer Poco Lee, who helped him pack the money delivered only 600 dollars.

His words,

“$3k Ika Money piker na dance them say male you con dance, na were Ilorin money you dey park zulezuuzu no space again zekinzek. Baba Nla Big Wizzy bless me with $3k, na $600 ba Dance Poco Leee give me out of $3k na scam… Respect your fame bro bring my remaining Dollars before I tell street boiz to make de, block you anywhere you go… Poco Lee ma portable gets Zazuu ft Olamide why you go drop my song without letting me know, you’re a ripper”.

Portable
Portable

In reaction to this his music promoter, Kogbagidi described him as an ingrate. He stated that he has been housing him since he rose to fame. He thus sent him packing to his former residence.

However, Nigerian celebrities including Olamide, Slim Case, Nkechi Blessing among others, have stepped into the matter.

Wizkid appealed to Kogbagidi to forgive Portable and give him another chance because we learn every day.

Olamide wrote,

“@kogbagidi this life no get manual .. as we de live Na so we learn. Forgive am.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Aisha is pregnant? Bubu is a hard worker” – Reactions as new…

“May our secrets not be exposed” Funke Akindele sends strong warning to Iyabo…

Regina Daniels dragged after revealing how much she spent on Christmas shopping…

Visitor reveals what he overheard a mother telling her children while he was…

“If you class people when they need you, it is bullshit” –…

“I call him nature” – Regina Daniels says as she celebrates…

Clinic shuts down as ghosts allegedly rape and harass staff (Details)

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“This life no get manual, forgive am” — Olamide tells Kogbagidi…

“They chose to punish love” — Reno Omokri drags Army for arresting female…

“Please forgive me” — Singer, Portable apologizes to Poco Lee, Olamide and his…

“Fathers should stop kissing their baby girls on the lips” –…

Wizkid gifts his manager, Sunday a brand new 2020 Toyota Prado reportedly worth…

Nigerians drag Angel over her ‘razz’ dance in bikini (Video)

“I call him nature” – Regina Daniels says as she celebrates…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More