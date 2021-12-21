“This life no get manual, forgive am” — Olamide tells Kogbagidi after he sent Zazu star, ‘ packing for calling out Poco Lee

Singer, Olamide, has pleaded on behalf of fast rising singer, Portable, better known as Zazu, after he was sent packing by his benefactor, Kogbagidi.

This comes after the street sensation, ‘Zazu star’, called out singer, Poco Lee for hijacking his song and packing the money Wizkid sprayed him at his concert.

The Zazu star, in his call out stated that Wizkid sprayed him 3000 dollars during a stage performance but singer Poco Lee, who helped him pack the money delivered only 600 dollars.

His words,

“$3k Ika Money piker na dance them say male you con dance, na were Ilorin money you dey park zulezuuzu no space again zekinzek. Baba Nla Big Wizzy bless me with $3k, na $600 ba Dance Poco Leee give me out of $3k na scam… Respect your fame bro bring my remaining Dollars before I tell street boiz to make de, block you anywhere you go… Poco Lee ma portable gets Zazuu ft Olamide why you go drop my song without letting me know, you’re a ripper”.

In reaction to this his music promoter, Kogbagidi described him as an ingrate. He stated that he has been housing him since he rose to fame. He thus sent him packing to his former residence.

However, Nigerian celebrities including Olamide, Slim Case, Nkechi Blessing among others, have stepped into the matter.

Wizkid appealed to Kogbagidi to forgive Portable and give him another chance because we learn every day.

Olamide wrote,

“@kogbagidi this life no get manual .. as we de live Na so we learn. Forgive am.”