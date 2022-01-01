“Don’t do anything because society demands it” — Agbani Darego advises, as she talks of having her first child at 35+

Former Nigerian beauty queen, Agbani Darego,has advised her followers not to bow to societal pressures, as regards their age or status when it comes to having kids.

She had replied a follower who expressed concern about turning 34 soon and not having a child.

The follower had sought Agbani’s advise on how she managed not to bow to societal pressure to have kids after 35.

“How did you manage not to bow to pressure to have kids after 35? I’m 34 in 3 months”, the follower asked.

In response, the beauty model advised the follower not to do anything because society demands it of her, but because she wants to.

Read Agbani’s response below,

“Hello, I have 2 kids and I had my first at 35+. My take, don’t do anything cause society demands it of you. Do it for you, in your own time and pace. Kids are a blessing, but only if you desire them! And you have to be mentally, emotionally, (and financially) ready for that journey. x”

