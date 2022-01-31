“Even Don Jazzy don collect breakfast” – Reactions as photos of pregnant Rihanna crushes Don Jazzy’s heart

Music executive and the CEO of Mavin Records, Don Jazzy has been served an afternoon breakfast as he reacted sadly to images of pregnant international singer, Rihanna.

Rihanna and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky were reported to be expecting their first child, and they verified the speculations by posting photographs of her baby bump, which has in effect crushed Don Jazzy’s heart.

Recall that Don Jazzy has been known to be so affectionate with Rihanna, and he’s been alleging to be in a relationship with her, but these photographs of her expecting a baby have only muddled their relationship, and he believes it’s over.

On his Instagram profile, he posted a photo of pregnant Rihanna and her lover, captioning it, “It’s finished”.

And further shared the picture on his Twitter, saying that he’s been served afternoon breakfast.

See his post below:

Meanwhile, here are some reactions from Netizens: