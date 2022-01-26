“Finally Papito don cast” – Netizens react to loved-up moment of James Brown with his mystery man without mask (Video)

A viral loved-up video of crossdresser, James Brown with a mystery man has left fans guessing he is very much the publicized boyfriend, Papito with the mask.

Lately, James Brown has been tensioning social media with loved-up photos and videos of his billionaire boyfriend, whom he refers to as Papito, but has refused to reveal his identity as his face is always concealed in a mask.

Netizens then took it upon themselves to unveil the identity of the man behind the mask, and after several digs, came to the conclusion that the man behind the mask is an upcoming singer, Marshall Ratti.

The upcoming artist, however, debunked the claims, while stating that he only worked for the crossdresser at some point.

Well, another video of James Brown twerking up a storm on the singer has further fueled rumors that he’s James’s Papito, as this time, his face is seen without any mask on.

Watch the video below:

Here are some reactions from Netizens below;

@tejbillz wrote: “No be papito wey deny James brown be this? Wawuu.”

@pretty_riri_ike wrote: “Wait he don finally show he face😂😂😂”

@anny9924 added: “Finally papito don cast 😂😂”

@mee__rah_bel chipped in: “Y papito come Dey deny mamito na😂”