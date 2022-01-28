A professor of Anatomy at the University of Ilorin, Prof Moyosore Salihu Ajao, has stated that the scarcity of dead bodies is affecting the study of anatomy.

Speaking at the 214th Inaugural Lecture at the university, Moyosore noted his observation about the downside of the study of Anatomy in most schools, being the non-availability of “raw materials” needed for its practical classes.

According to Independent, referring to the availability of daad bodies for study, the scholar said,

“They are never sold in the market in any part of the world. Since human anatomy is the science that is concerned with the structures of the human body, these structures cannot be fully understood from written descriptions to dimensional pictures or plastic models.

The dissection of the human body (cadavers) is the basis for understanding the structure and functions of the human body for several centuries. In other words, to fully understand the importance of cadavers to man is far and beyond what we should overlook.

The first major challenge I noticed on my assumption of office as a young lecturer in the department of anatomy was the chronic shortages of cadavers in the department and after a quick check on other universities, I discovered that we are not alone in the struggle to get bodies fit enough for dissection.

One of my studies revealed that about 12 to 15 students used a body against International Standard that recommend maximum of six students to one body. The National Universities Commission recommends an average of eight students per body in Nigeria.”