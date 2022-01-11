TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

The management of Dowen College has released another statement regarding the ongoing case of their late student, Sylvester Oromoni.

In the statement, Dowen college appealed to the public to stop spreading false information against the school over the unfortunate death of Sylvester Oromoni, Jnr.

The school authorities released a statement on Monday, January 10, stating that the public should allow late Sylvester’s soul rest in peace, while adding that they have won.

The statement read;

“At this point, we respectfully request that all those who have consistently, misguidedly and maliciously pushed false information should desist immediately and allow our dear Sylvester’s soul rest peacefully in our Lord’s arms.

The longstanding integrity, values and processes the school worked tirelessly to maintain over the past 24 years were unfairly called to question and dragged through the mud since.

“Today the truth wins, our faith wins and our integrity wins. We pray that no school or organisation ever has to experience what we have been going through.”

